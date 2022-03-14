Lam Research Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.50 (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Lam Research has raised its dividend by 13.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Lam Research has a payout ratio of 15.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lam Research to earn $38.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $483.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $479.05 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $598.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $612.56. The stock has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,737 shares of company stock worth $8,178,989 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 420.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

