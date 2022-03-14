Lam Research Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.50 (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.
Lam Research has raised its dividend by 13.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Lam Research has a payout ratio of 15.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lam Research to earn $38.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.
Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $483.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $479.05 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $598.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $612.56. The stock has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25.
In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,737 shares of company stock worth $8,178,989 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 420.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.
Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.
