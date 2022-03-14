Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.830-$4.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

LAMR stock opened at $108.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $89.51 and a one year high of $124.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.10.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.38 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 104.71%.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 261.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth $581,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

