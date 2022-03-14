Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 924,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,554 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 2.15% of Lannett worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 55.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 27.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 84,400 shares of company stock valued at $77,089 in the last ninety days. 14.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LCI. StockNews.com raised shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

NYSE:LCI opened at $0.79 on Monday. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Lannett had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 70.98%. The company had revenue of $86.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

