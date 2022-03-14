Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.96 Per Share

Brokerages expect Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.96) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ earnings. Larimar Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.89) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.44) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.53) to ($3.00). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Larimar Therapeutics.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Larimar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair lowered shares of Larimar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $30.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of LRMR stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 61,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,107. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $403,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 641,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 40,155 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 196,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 97,736 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

