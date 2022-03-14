Latitude Advisors LLC Makes New $70,000 Investment in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Latitude Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Regis as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGS. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regis in the third quarter worth $4,879,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Regis by 297.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 240,331 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Regis in the third quarter valued at $664,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in Regis by 1,245.5% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 154,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 143,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Regis by 150.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 141,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

RGS opened at $1.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.03. Regis Co. has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $13.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65.

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $70.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.80 million. Regis had a negative return on equity of 179.63% and a negative net margin of 17.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regis Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

