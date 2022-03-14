Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a growth of 116.3% from the February 13th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ LGAC opened at $9.76 on Monday. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. 70.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

