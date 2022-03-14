Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.79% and a negative net margin of 2,705.80%.

LPTX opened at $1.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2.49. Leap Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $153.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Leap Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 19,635 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

