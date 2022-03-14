Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) is Sippican Capital Advisors’ 10th Largest Position

Sippican Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,502 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Lennar makes up about 1.9% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Lennar were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Lennar by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,104,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $946,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,820 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,112,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,041,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,557 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Lennar by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,479,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,105 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,448,000 after purchasing an additional 521,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Lennar by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 464,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,468,000 after purchasing an additional 263,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

LEN traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.34. The stock had a trading volume of 111,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,788. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.31. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $79.52 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 10.50%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp cut shares of Lennar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.67.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

