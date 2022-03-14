L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA) Short Interest Down 30.8% in February

L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the February 13th total of 9,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 106,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE LNFA opened at $10.08 on Monday. L&F Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.06.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNFA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of L&F Acquisition by 123.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in L&F Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in L&F Acquisition by 8.7% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in L&F Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP grew its position in L&F Acquisition by 62.0% during the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 191,352 shares during the period. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
L&F Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the governance, risk, and compliance and legal technology and software sectors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on L&F Acquisition (LNFA)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for L&F Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L&F Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.