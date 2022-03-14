Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Oilfield Services has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.82.

NYSE LBRT opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 2.59. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.13). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $683.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 11,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $142,515.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,288,500 shares of company stock valued at $84,602,542 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 807.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

