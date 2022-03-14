Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Short Interest Down 70.0% in February

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the February 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LBSR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,416. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $2.00.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. is a mineral resource company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The firm explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements. It holds interest in the Hay Mountain project, which is located in the southeast of Tombstone, Arizona.

