Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LWAY stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.05 million, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.33. Lifeway Foods has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $7.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lifeway Foods stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,449 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.21% of Lifeway Foods worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

