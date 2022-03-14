Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Achieves Market Cap of $2.66 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and $181,703.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001770 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.02 or 0.00267126 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014978 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001283 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000470 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

