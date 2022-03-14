Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.22 Per Share

Analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the highest is $2.94. Lincoln National reported earnings of $1.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full-year earnings of $10.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.90 to $11.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $12.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.44 to $13.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNC. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.13.

LNC traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.93. The stock had a trading volume of 51,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,594. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.01. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $56.41 and a 1-year high of $77.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

