Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,250 Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 92,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 32,868 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,347,000.

NYSEARCA:AGOX opened at $22.95 on Monday. Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $22.27 and a one year high of $29.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.34.

