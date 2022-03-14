Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DocuSign by 41.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,923 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 6,658.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,020,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,707,000 after buying an additional 1,005,400 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth $172,143,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 12.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,762,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,399,000 after buying an additional 636,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 167.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 996,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,565,000 after buying an additional 623,818 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOCU stock opened at $75.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of -214.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.18 and its 200 day moving average is $199.35. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $71.00 and a one year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $165.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $220.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.61.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $1,788,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,264 shares of company stock worth $10,680,574. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

