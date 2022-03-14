Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 56.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 10,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total value of $1,229,822.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.30, for a total transaction of $305,383.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,876 shares of company stock worth $26,252,840 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $106.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.84 and a twelve month high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.87.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

