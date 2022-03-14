Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 493 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

SO has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

SO opened at $68.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $72.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.09 and its 200 day moving average is $65.18. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.53 and a 12-month high of $69.76.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 116.81%.

In other Southern news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $308,822.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,795 shares of company stock worth $7,275,333. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Southern (Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.