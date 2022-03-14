Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $87,000 Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 1,235.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 571.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TER. Morgan Stanley downgraded Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.58.

Shares of TER opened at $106.88 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $102.51 and a one year high of $168.91. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.93.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 7.93%.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $336,263.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

