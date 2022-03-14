Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in 3D Printing ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Printing ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3D Printing ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter.

BATS PRNT opened at $27.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.35. The 3D Printing ETF has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $27.13.

