Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Tops $0.0319

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 14th. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $87,747.20 and $10.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,781.02 or 0.99747506 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00067388 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00021191 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001902 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00017801 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

