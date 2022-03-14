London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9,050.00.

LNSTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised London Stock Exchange Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group to GBX 9,050 ($118.58) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNSTY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.26. The company had a trading volume of 150,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,967. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $29.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.82.

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

