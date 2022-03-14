LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Short Interest Update

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

LNSPF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded LondonMetric Property from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital raised LondonMetric Property to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.00.

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

OTCMKTS LNSPF opened at $3.24 on Monday. LondonMetric Property has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $4.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.63.

LondonMetric Property Plc is a holding company, which engages in real estate investment and development. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Convenience and Leisure, Long Income, Retail Parks, Office, Residential, and Development. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.