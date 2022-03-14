Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Longeveron had a negative return on equity of 69.59% and a negative net margin of 1,305.13%.

Shares of LGVN stock opened at $6.70 on Monday. Longeveron has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $131.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 10.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Longeveron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Longeveron by 272.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Longeveron during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Longeveron during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Longeveron during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 1.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Longeveron in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

