Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) PT Set at $19.50 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a $19.50 target price on Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loop Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Loop Industries stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. Loop Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.67 and a current ratio of 9.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.06. The company has a market capitalization of $405.17 million, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Loop Industries will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOOP. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Loop Industries by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Loop Industries by 232.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loop Industries by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. 10.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

