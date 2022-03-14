Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,500 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,800 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 728.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,989,142 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $54,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,916 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 724.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,987,491 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $54,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,471 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,337,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,384,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 190,498 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after buying an additional 74,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $74,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $105,475.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,326 shares of company stock valued at $557,632. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $14.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.51. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.24. 3D Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.80.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 52.31%. The company had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

DDD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3D Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

