Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.18 Million Stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 89.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 610.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $31.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $34.87.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $262.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.35 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. NetScout Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $92,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $611,919.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,767 shares of company stock valued at $936,685. Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems (Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.