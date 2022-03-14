Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in LivePerson by 101,011.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 17,172 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in LivePerson by 19.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LivePerson by 11.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in LivePerson by 17.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

In other LivePerson news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 3,247 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $76,369.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $217,940.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,683 shares of company stock worth $635,186 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $22.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.82.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. William Blair lowered LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on LivePerson from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

