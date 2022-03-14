Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 78.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,103 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,669 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 36,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,045,000. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,219 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $222.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.18. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.23 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.30.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

