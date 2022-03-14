LPL Financial LLC Buys 68,683 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,683 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 9,055,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,065 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 274.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,848 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 17,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $512,000. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $6.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.75. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $480.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.80 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 40.34%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

