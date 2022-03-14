LPL Financial LLC Trims Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,264 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 77.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 164,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 71,950 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 22.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 35.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 139,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 36,397 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the third quarter worth $972,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 152.2% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 38,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 22,941 shares in the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHEN. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $20.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.29. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 407.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

