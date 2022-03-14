LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 36.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LTC opened at $35.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.91. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $44.73. The company has a current ratio of 11.94, a quick ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.91.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.70%.

LTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $37.80.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

