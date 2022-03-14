LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.12% of LTC Properties worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LTC. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 36.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC stock opened at $35.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.94, a quick ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.91. LTC Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $44.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.91.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.70%.

LTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

