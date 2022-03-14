LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of LumiraDx in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of LumiraDx in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LumiraDx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

LumiraDx stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.26. LumiraDx has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMDX. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LumiraDx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LumiraDx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of LumiraDx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON.

