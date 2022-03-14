LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of LumiraDx in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of LumiraDx in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LumiraDx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.
LumiraDx stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.26. LumiraDx has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.
LumiraDx Company Profile (Get Rating)
LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON.
