Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 347,500 shares, a growth of 85.2% from the February 13th total of 187,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 102,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

NYSE:LXFR traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,453. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Luxfer has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $23.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.32 million, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Luxfer had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Luxfer will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LXFR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Luxfer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Luxfer by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 21,281 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Luxfer by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 172,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 16,131 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Luxfer by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Luxfer by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luxfer (Get Rating)

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.