Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $43.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LYFT. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lyft from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lyft from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lyft has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $37.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.05. Lyft has a twelve month low of $33.94 and a twelve month high of $68.28. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 57.94% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. The company had revenue of $969.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 10,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $429,510.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 24,410 shares of company stock worth $1,024,887 over the last 90 days. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,357,411 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $104,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,638 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $82,882,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,818,637 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $205,900,000 after purchasing an additional 925,638 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,842,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $259,501,000 after purchasing an additional 640,410 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,520,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $64,950,000 after purchasing an additional 554,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

