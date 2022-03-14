Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.74

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.74 and last traded at $15.82, with a volume of 6859 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

MX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average is $18.32. The firm has a market cap of $702.74 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $130,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Young-Joon Kim purchased 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $94,840.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. 74.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile (NYSE:MX)

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.