Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.74

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.74 and last traded at $15.82, with a volume of 6859 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.
MX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average is $18.32. The firm has a market cap of $702.74 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.07.
In related news, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $130,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Young-Joon Kim purchased 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $94,840.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. 74.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile (NYSE:MX)
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Magnachip Semiconductor (MX)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.