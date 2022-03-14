Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.85.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $156,572,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,052,000 after buying an additional 20,329 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 209,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 9,581 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at about $14,232,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108,672.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 35,862 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE MGY opened at $22.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.76. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $25.21.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 38.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

