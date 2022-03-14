MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MMYT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MakeMyTrip currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.67.

NASDAQ MMYT opened at $21.98 on Thursday. MakeMyTrip has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $39.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the third quarter worth $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the third quarter worth $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 507.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 1,197.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

