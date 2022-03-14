MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MMYT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MakeMyTrip currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of MMYT opened at $21.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. MakeMyTrip has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $39.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.65 and a beta of 1.32.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the third quarter worth $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the third quarter worth $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 507.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1,197.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

