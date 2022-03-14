Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 64.99%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOAN opened at $5.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.03. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s payout ratio is 116.28%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOAN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 500.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 57,345 shares during the last quarter. 23.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital (Get Rating)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

