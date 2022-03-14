Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 64.99%.
Shares of NASDAQ:LOAN opened at $5.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.03. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.57.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s payout ratio is 116.28%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOAN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 500.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 57,345 shares during the last quarter. 23.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Manhattan Bridge Capital (Get Rating)
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.
