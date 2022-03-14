Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.
Manning & Napier has decreased its dividend payment by 32.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
MN stock opened at $8.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 2.90. Manning & Napier has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.67.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Manning & Napier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manning & Napier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 24,770 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 15,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.
About Manning & Napier (Get Rating)
Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.
