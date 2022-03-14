ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.17.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Shares of MAN stock opened at $87.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.91. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $84.32 and a one year high of $125.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.85%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,238,000 after acquiring an additional 67,281 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 114,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.