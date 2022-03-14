Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRO. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 21,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $551,577.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 496,943 shares of company stock valued at $12,305,531 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,790.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 206,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 195,786 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $2,043,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,213,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,769,000 after purchasing an additional 485,252 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 914,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,456,000 after purchasing an additional 364,994 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRO opened at $22.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.97. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $25.70.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

About Marathon Oil (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.