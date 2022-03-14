Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Short Interest Update

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,390,000 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the February 13th total of 5,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $38.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.53. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $63.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.72.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 105.25%. The firm had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 132.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 5.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,766,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 1,645.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 44.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRVI. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

