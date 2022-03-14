Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marine Products stock opened at $11.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $408.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.17. Marine Products has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $18.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.45.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $76.54 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPX. Barclays PLC grew its position in Marine Products by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Marine Products by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in Marine Products during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Marine Products by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Marine Products by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

