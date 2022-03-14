Marion Sears Purchases 500 Shares of WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Stock

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Rating) insider Marion Sears acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,428 ($18.71) per share, for a total transaction of £7,140 ($9,355.35).

LON SMWH traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.10) on Monday, hitting GBX 1,429.50 ($18.73). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,808. WH Smith PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,259.71 ($16.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,064 ($27.04). The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 483.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,587.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,567.14. The firm has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.82.

SMWH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.14) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.90) price target on shares of WH Smith in a report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.52) price target on shares of WH Smith in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,180 ($28.56) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on WH Smith from GBX 1,741 ($22.81) to GBX 1,737 ($22.76) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,051 ($26.87).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

