Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MMC. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $156.86.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $149.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $116.48 and a fifty-two week high of $175.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.01 and its 200 day moving average is $161.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,498,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,547 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 4,765,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,929 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,809,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,041 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $350,304,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,915,000 after buying an additional 1,609,414 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

