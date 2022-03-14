Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mastercard by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,856,264,000 after purchasing an additional 259,715 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 19.0% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,032,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE MA opened at $324.79 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $305.61 and a one year high of $401.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $363.06 and a 200 day moving average of $352.32. The company has a market capitalization of $317.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total transaction of $59,502,724.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 480,490 shares of company stock worth $181,379,981 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.20.

Mastercard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.