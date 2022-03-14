Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Meliá Hotels International from €8.40 ($9.13) to €8.50 ($9.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Meliá Hotels International alerts:

OTCMKTS SMIZF traded up $0.63 on Monday, reaching $6.98. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089. Meliá Hotels International has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $9.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.17.

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meliá Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meliá Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.